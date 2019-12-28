Search

Terrorism suspect arrested in east London is held in custody

PUBLISHED: 20:38 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 28 December 2019

Man arrested on terrorism activities allegation. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command raided an address where the 21-year-old was taken into custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

All police would acknowledge was that the man was arrested "at a residential address in east London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism" under the 2000 Terrorism Act.

He was taken to a south London police station today (Sat) where he currently remains in police custody.

Officers are also carrying out a search at the address as part of the investigation "while enquiries continue".

