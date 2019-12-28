Terrorism suspect arrested in east London is held in custody
PUBLISHED: 20:38 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 28 December 2019
MPS
A man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command raided an address where the 21-year-old was taken into custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed.
All police would acknowledge was that the man was arrested "at a residential address in east London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism" under the 2000 Terrorism Act.
He was taken to a south London police station today (Sat) where he currently remains in police custody.
Officers are also carrying out a search at the address as part of the investigation "while enquiries continue".