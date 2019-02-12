Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the 34-year-old yesterday at an east London address who is still in custody today.

The man is being quizzed about disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to the 2006 Terrorism Act, and collection of information contrary to the 2000 Terrorism Act.

Police searches are being carried out at several addresses in east London which are not being disclosed.

This arrest is not connected to the investigation into suspicious packages received at London City and Heathrow airports or Waterloo station, Scotland Yard pointed out today.

The man was arrested under the Police and Crime Evidence Act.