Terrorism suspect arrested in east London is released on bail

A man who was arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences has been released on police bail.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of collection of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under section 58 of the Terrorist Act.

He was detained under anti-terrorism legislation and taken to a south London police station, but was later released on bail to a date later in the month, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command carried out a search at an address in east London as part of the investigation.