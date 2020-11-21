Search

Jailed: east London cocaine dealer on terrorist-related offences and drug running

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 21 November 2020

Sheroz Iqbal... drug runner jailed at old Bailey for terrorism-related offences. Picture: Met Police (inset) and Google

MPS/Google

A man who promoted extremist views and Daesh on social media has been jailed for more than eight years following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Shehroz Iqbal, a 29-year-old from east London, was sentenced at the Old Bailey for terrorist offences as well as supplying and possessing drugs.

Police this week made a public appeal “to remain vigilant” after Iqbal’s sentencing if they see “anything online or in the real world”.

Iqbal was described as “a volatile man with an extremist mind-set” by the head of Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“We were able to prevent him carrying out something far more harmful,” Comdr Richard Smith said.

“The counter terrorism police network is fighting terrorism every day—but police also rely on information from the public.

“I urge everyone to report anything suspicious, whether online or in the real world.”

Detectives arrested Iqbal on April 6 after he had shared a Daesh propaganda video on his open Facebook page.

They charged him the next day with disseminating terrorist material and took him into custody.

Iqbal appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court two days later where he was remanded to the Old Bailey. Police haven’t released where in east London Iqbal has been living.

He faced two charges under the 2006 Terrorism Act for disseminating terrorist material and encouraging terrorism which got him six years with a further three years on licence and is also subject to a notification order for 15 years.

Analysis of his media devices found he had also uploaded footage to a WhatsApp group showing himself in central London with words including “Attack, Attack”–which detectives said showed him encouraging others to carry out attacks at different locations.

Iqbal was found guilty on October 20 on terrorism-related offences, then appeared again in custody on November 6 on three drug charges when he admitted supplying and possessing Class A cocaine and possessing Class B cannabis. He was given 30 months for the drugs offenses to run together.

The public is being urged to “report any suspicious behaviour or activity” that could be terrorist-related, including online graphic or violent extremist material or content that supports, directs or glorifies terrorism, to call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.

