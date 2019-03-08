Search

Supermarket goes into 'lock down' trapping suspect after attack on customer

PUBLISHED: 17:24 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 04 July 2019

Supermarket in Limehouse that went into 'lock down'. Picture: Google

Supermarket in Limehouse that went into 'lock down'. Picture: Google

Google

A supermarket went into 'lock down' waiting for police to arrive when shoppers trapped a suspect after an attack on a customer in the aisles.

Police were called to the Limehouse Tesco Express in Commercial Road, after a customer was punched to the ground and kicked.

The suspect was tackled by other shoppers who trapped him in the store for 20 minutes including have-a-go pensioner Damien Chittock.

"I saw the shopper on the ground with blood coming from his head," the 67-year-old told the Advertiser. "I challenged the suspect and gripped his arm to stop him running out.

"I had to get the manager to lock the doors. The security guard came to help and stopped other people coming into the store."

Other shoppers chipped in to stop the suspect running off.

Damien added: "A burly Yorkshireman shopping in the store rugby-tackled him and we got the manager to lock the doors."

But the suspect managed to slip away through the grocery storeroom at the back and out through the fire escape before police arrived.

The injured shopper was treated by ambulance paramedics for deep cuts to his face.

A Met Police spokesman later confirmed: "We are trying to see if we can get a suspect description."

The store's security camera was being checked to see if it caught the incident on June 27 at 9pm.

One witness described the suspect as black, in his 20s, stocky-built and about 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a blue shirt, dark trousers and carrying a grey rucksack or bag.

