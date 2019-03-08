Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Trio to appear in court after Extinction Rebellion DLR train protest at Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 09:40 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 18 April 2019

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Press Association Images

Three people are to appear in court charged in connection with an Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf station.

The trio have been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act contrary to Section 36 of the malicious damage act of 1861.

The three are Cathy Eastburn, 51 of Gerards Close, Lambeth; Mark Ovland, 35, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, and Luke Watson, 29, of Manuden, Essex.

They were remanded into police custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “We continue to deploy additional officers throughout the London rail network to deter and disrupt further protest activity impacting the London Underground or other lines.”

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Goal in each half hands O’s Women cup success

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

£17.6bn Crossrail project might not open until 2021

Crossrail's Elizabeth Line might not open until 2012. Picture: Mike Brooke

Trio to appear in court after Extinction Rebellion DLR train protest at Canary Wharf

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

‘Vulnerable’ kidney patients to benefit from pilot scheme in Tower Hamlets

L-R: Lucy Rodgers, clinic manager; Nick Palmer, head of patient support and advocacy at Kidney Care UK and Tania Christie from Thames Water. Picture: KIDNEY CARE UK

Cricket: Essex ease past Glamorgan in Royal London One-Day Cup

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists