Trio to appear in court after Extinction Rebellion DLR train protest at Canary Wharf

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin Press Association Images

Three people are to appear in court charged in connection with an Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf station.

The trio have been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act contrary to Section 36 of the malicious damage act of 1861.

The three are Cathy Eastburn, 51 of Gerards Close, Lambeth; Mark Ovland, 35, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, and Luke Watson, 29, of Manuden, Essex.

They were remanded into police custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “We continue to deploy additional officers throughout the London rail network to deter and disrupt further protest activity impacting the London Underground or other lines.”