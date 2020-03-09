Search

Three people stabbed in Bow

PUBLISHED: 08:38 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 09 March 2020

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Three people have been injured in a triple stabbing in Bow.

Emergency services were called to Alfred Street at around 1.20am today (Monday, March 9) where they found three people in their 20s with stab injuries.

All three were taken to hospital where they are in non life-threatening and non life-changing conditions.

Road closures are in place while police investigate the incident, which is not being treated as terrorism.

A section 60 stop and search order has been authorised for the whole borough until 10am today.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

