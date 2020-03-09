Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people have been injured in a triple stabbing in Bow.

Emergency services were called to Alfred Street at around 1.20am today (Monday, March 9) where they found three people in their 20s with stab injuries.

All three were taken to hospital where they are in non life-threatening and non life-changing conditions.

Road closures are in place while police investigate the incident, which is not being treated as terrorism.

A section 60 stop and search order has been authorised for the whole borough until 10am today.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.