Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

PUBLISHED: 12:33 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:20 19 December 2018

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed inside two health centres in Bow.

A police officer stands outside the St Stephen's Health Centre Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireA police officer stands outside the St Stephen's Health Centre Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It is understood that two people were stabbed in the Tredegar Practice on St Stephen’s Road, and a further person was stabbed in St Stephen’s Health Centre off nearby William Place, just after 11am.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, called to the scene found the three victims suffering from knife wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

The arrested man was held near the scene and taken to hospital suffering from an injury.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed four people were treated at the scene, with three taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

The scene is currently cordoned off.

Police are not treating the stabbings as being terror-related.

