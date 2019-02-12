Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police using Tower Hamlets CCTV to track dealers in dawn drug raids

PUBLISHED: 19:22 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 21 February 2019

Suspect car being towed away to Tower Hamlets Council's Limehouse car pound. Picture: LBTH

Suspect car being towed away to Tower Hamlets Council's Limehouse car pound. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Dawn raids have been carried out across east London by police using Tower Hamlets Council’s CCTV network to pinpoint illicit street deals and track dealers’ cars.

Tower Hamlets CCTV monitoring station where drug dealers are being tracked down. Picture: LBTHTower Hamlets CCTV monitoring station where drug dealers are being tracked down. Picture: LBTH

The Met’s Operation Continuum involves the council which is even snatching dealers’ cars if they have unpaid parking fines.

Eagle eyed CCTV council officers working round the clock have been identifying drug dealing activity and alerted police.

Dealers now often return to find their fast cars have been slowly lifted and taken to the council’s car pound near Limehouse.

Three cars were stopped by police this week alone and one was removed to the pound in the latest round dawn raids, with 56 suspects having their collar felt.

CCTV in Brick Lane. Picture: Rii SchroerCCTV in Brick Lane. Picture: Rii Schroer

Officers served 25 warrants at addresses across Tower Hamlets, neighbouring Hackney and as far out as Havering, based on tip-offs from the public and intelligence gathered in the community, which led to 18 suspects being charged with conspiracy to supply. Officers also seized Class A drugs and £10,000 in cash in one raid.

“This is the culmination of four months of covert police activity,” Det Chief Insp Mike Hamer said. “We’ve targeted dealers mainly around Bethnal Green.

“Drug dealing is linked to violent crime on our streets—we’ll deal robustly with those who peddle drugs, exploit young people and target the vulnerable for the sole purpose of financial gain, often leading to violence and placing young people at risk of harm and criminalisation.”

The council now offers additional support to the raids with its enforcement officers being used to pinpoint where drug dealing is taking place on the streets.

Drug pushers also run the risk of being served with notices to quit if they rent property in an agreement the council has with landlords if the raids uncover evidence of drug activity.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs warned: “We’ll use our powers to clamp down on criminal activity to get drug dealers off our streets.’’

The council’s CCTV network is one of the biggest in London being used by police to get evidence that is securing up to three arrests a day. +++

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Muslim Entrepreneur Network investors speak out as co-founders clash over alleged fraud

Members of the Leverage 'family' at an event in November 2017. Picture: Submitted

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Beard revels in So-Hyun’s display as West Ham get the better of Reading

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Webb dreaming of promotion and FA Trophy double

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bengal crash out of Errington Cup on penalties to West Essex

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Police using Tower Hamlets CCTV to track dealers in dawn drug raids

Suspect car being towed away to Tower Hamlets Council's Limehouse car pound. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists