Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google Google

Police have carried out two separate drug arrests in the street using the local authority’s CCTV monitoring to track suspect dealers’ cars in Bethnal Green and Spitalfields.

The latest was Saturday afternoon when staff at Tower Hamlets Council’s CCTV monitoring centre spotted a car in Bethnal Green Road that had been “known for drug dealing” back in October, before it was spotted again in Brick Lane.

“The car picked up a user near the Bagel shop while stuck in traffic,” a police officer involved in the monitoring said later.

“Staff were able to see a ‘believed’ drug transaction take place inside the vehicle. The user got out at the same place he got in—which is a sign of drug-dealing.”

The vehicle was then followed on CCTV for 10 minutes to Hackney Road where police patrol in an unmarked car caught up with it.

A drugs dog found a compartment where police claim small bags were found. The driver was arrested for alleged possession to supply.

“The vehicle had 11 outstanding parking tickets and was also of interest to bailiffs,” the officer added. “It was picked up and taken to the car pound—and unlikely he’ll get it back now.”

Police later searched an east London address.

The stop-and-search followed a similar incident the day before when CCTV Operators spotted “a car dealing” in Spital Street, off Brick Lane.

The police and council ‘partnership task force’ was alerted while monitoring the vehicle which was said to be dealing twice more while officers were on their way to intercept, it is understood.

The vehicle was stopped in Valance Road, a mile away, and two people were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply. The vehicle was also seized, police said, as no insurance record was found.