Jailed: Tower Hamlets drug dealing gang members

PUBLISHED: 14:45 03 April 2019

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Archant

A pair of drug dealers from Tower Hamlets have been jailed following a series of police raids across east London.

Joynal Abedin, 24, of Old Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to four years in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Shamun Miah, 28, of Alexia Square, Isle of Dogs, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at the same court.

Abedin and Miah were part of a 22-strong gang of 19 men and three women who between them ran nine drugs lines used by users in the Waltham Forest area.

The 22 were arrested following an intelligence-led operation, codenamed Operation Nieuport, targeting violent offenders and gang activity in east London.

During the raids, drugs were seized, along with cash, mobile phone handsets, a handgun, a Samurai sword, three machetes and a can of pepper spray.

Most of the defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced between October 2018 and March.

Gang members Aaron Nicholas-Wilks, of Acacia Road, Walthamstow, and Tre Fraser, of no fixed address – who together ran the so-called ‘AJ’ drugs line – were the last of the group to be sentenced on Monday.

Det Cons Paul Terrey said: “The sentencing of Nicholas-Wilks and Fraser is the culmination of months of hard work by officers.

“This has led to 22 dangerous individuals being removed from the streets of east London and is a fantastic result which I hope demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drug dealing, the associated violence and anti-social behaviour which plagues communities.”

Nicholas-Wilks, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

Fraser, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.

Zakariya Miah, 22, of Bernhardt Crescent, Lisson Grove, and Sumon Miah, 23,of Blake Avenue, Upney pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. They were sentenced to three years and three months each.

Rahem Baki, 22, of Princes Road, Buckhurst Hill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years.

Mansour Hussain, 30, of New North Road, Hainault, was sentenced to two years and four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply.

Osman Maye, 23, of Reminder Lane, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and five months.

Ahsan Iqbal, 24, of Stanmore Road, Wanstead, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was given a curfew and ordered to wear a tag for nine months.

A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was given a youth referral order at Barkingside Youth Court.

Alison Wilks, 52, of Acacia Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to allowing a premises to be used for drug supply. She was sentenced to 25 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Bradley Joseph-Bernard, 30, of Middleton Grove, Barking, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to three years.

Mohammed Osman, 25, of Scholars Way, Dagenham, was sentenced to two years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Stoyan Bliznakov, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years.

Tracy Ashdown, 55, of Whittle Close, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. She was sentenced to two years suspended for two years.

Shueb Ahmed, 27, of Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and seven months.

A second 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to one year and six months’ detention at Stratford Youth Court.

Paul Hendricks, 24, of Foundry Approach, Leeds, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to four years and six months.

Paula Gray, 44, of Drapers Road, Stratford pleaded guilty to supplying heroin. She was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Jermaine Sweeney, 34, of Walnut Road, Leyton, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and six months.

Matthew Harris, 26, of Hatherley Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He was jailed for three years.

