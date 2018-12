Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths Spencer Griffiths

A 50-year-old man will appear in court today after footage emerged of a van driver being threatened with a kitchen knife in Bethnal Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Driver, of Cobden House in Nelson Gardens, Bethnal Green, is to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court charged with a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested on Sunday following the incident in Temple Street.