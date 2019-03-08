Man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Whitechapel's Turner Street on Saturday (October 12).

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin, 36, from South Hackney, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident, a little after 2pm, left a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he is in a critical, but stable condition.

Uddin is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today (Monday, 14 October).

A 37-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released under investigation.