Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash
PUBLISHED: 13:24 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 22 May 2020
Two men are in custody after police seized 5kg of cocaine and around £400,000 in cash.
Officers from the Met’s specialist crime command stopped a minicab near the near Aldgate East tube station in Whitechapel yesterday (May 21).
The passenger, who had a rucksack, was detained and officers found 2.5kg of cocaine and around £50,000 in cash in the bag.
The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
Officers carried out enquiries at three addresses linked to the man.
At one address, they stopped a man seen leaving with a large suitcase.
Officers searched the suitcase and found another 2.5kgs of cocaine and around £350,000 in cash.
That man, 34, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
