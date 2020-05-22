Search

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

PUBLISHED: 13:24 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 22 May 2020

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Two men are in custody after police seized 5kg of cocaine and around £400,000 in cash.

Officers from the Met’s specialist crime command stopped a minicab near the near Aldgate East tube station in Whitechapel yesterday (May 21).

The passenger, who had a rucksack, was detained and officers found 2.5kg of cocaine and around £50,000 in cash in the bag.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Officers carried out enquiries at three addresses linked to the man.

At one address, they stopped a man seen leaving with a large suitcase.

Officers searched the suitcase and found another 2.5kgs of cocaine and around £350,000 in cash.

That man, 34, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

