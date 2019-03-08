Man arrested on suspicion of Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali murder

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS MPS

Police investigating the murder of a father as he tried to defuse a row outside a bar in Shoreditch have arrested a man.

Rolling Stock is in Shoreditch. Picture Ken Mears Rolling Stock is in Shoreditch. Picture Ken Mears

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali, 26, died after he was stabbed in the abdomen outside the Rolling Stock bar in Kingsland Road, on November 24.

Yesterday a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder.

He has been bailed until mid-April.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also been bailed.

Detective Inspector Rita Tierney, who is leading the investigation, said: “Zakaria was attacked following a night out. After leaving the Rolling Stock bar, he tried to intervene in an altercation taking place outside. He was attempting to calm the incident and was stabbed as a result.

“This happened in a busy and popular area of London. I know that there will be people who witnessed the incident or have information concerning the identity of the suspects. I urge those people to call the incident room without delay.”

Officers have called for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.