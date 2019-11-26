Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in the head in Stepney.

Iron Miah, 40, died in hospital on Thursday, November 21 - two days after he was found collapsed in Nelson Street with a head injury.

A post-mortem held yesterday (Monday, November 25) found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have arrested two people - a man aged 31 and a woman aged 40 - on suspicion of murder. The man remains in police custody while the woman has been released on bail until a date in December.

Another woman, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has also been released on bail until December.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about Mr Miah's death is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3775, quoting CAD 10007/19 Nov, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.