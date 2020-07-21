Two arrests after Stepney double stabbing
PUBLISHED: 17:34 21 July 2020
Google Maps
Two people have been arrested after a double stabbing in Stepney.
Police were called to Wellesley Street at around 3.50pm yesterday (Monday, July 20) to reports of youths fighting.
You may also want to watch:
They found two males at the scene with stab injuries, who were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Their conditions are not said to be life-threatening.
A Met Police spokesperson did not reveal the nature of the two arrests.
Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 4963/20JUL, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.