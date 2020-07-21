Two arrests after Stepney double stabbing

Police were called to reports of youths fighting in Wellesley Street. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people have been arrested after a double stabbing in Stepney.

Police were called to Wellesley Street at around 3.50pm yesterday (Monday, July 20) to reports of youths fighting.

They found two males at the scene with stab injuries, who were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Their conditions are not said to be life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesperson did not reveal the nature of the two arrests.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 4963/20JUL, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.