Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google Archant

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 23-year-old who died after being stabbed in Bow Common.

Alimal Islam, of Meyrick House, Burgess Street, and Mofizur Rahman, of Fitzroy House, Wallwood Street - both part of Poplar's Burdett estate - appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday).

The 19-year-olds have been charged with the murder of Alimuz Zaman and of grievous bodily harm against a second man, aged 25.

They were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on a date to be confirmed.

Police were called to St Paul's Way at around 4.30pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.

Mr Zaman was taken to hospital where he died later that day.

Two other men, both aged 23, who were arrested on suspicion of his murder have been released on bail until late June.