Two men suffer knife wounds in Whitechapel street fight
PUBLISHED: 07:49 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 21 April 2019
Archant
Two men have suffered knife wounds in a violent street fight in Whitechapel yesterday evening.
The victims who are in their 20s and 40s were both rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after paramedics were called to Osborn Street at around 7.20pm.
The older man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Anyone with information or witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD6392/20AP or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.