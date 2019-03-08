Search

Double stabbing in Bow Common leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

PUBLISHED: 18:47 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 26 May 2019

The men were found with stabb wounds in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Archant

A man is fighting for his life following a double stabbing in Bow Common this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to St Paul's Way at round 4.30pm where they found two men with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital and is in a critical condition.

The second man, who is in his 20s or 30s, has less serious injuries and is also in hospital.

Officers are currently at the scene and cordons are in place.

There have been no arrests and detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 5291/may26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

