Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

A cheeky learner driver was caught behind the wheel today despite failing his driving test hours before.

The unnamed motorist was found with his notice of failure crumpled in his pocket by police in Tower Hamlets this afternoon.

He was also found in possession of cannabis.

Officers from the Met's Task Force seized his car and reported him for driving without a valid driving licence and no insurance.

He was also issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for being in possession of the class B drug.

Police uploaded an image of the man's notice of failure on Twitter.