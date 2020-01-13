Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A teenager will face court today after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Poplar.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of GBH yesterday (Sunday, January 12) and charged in the early hours of this morning.

He has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street early yesterday morning.

The victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Enquiries continue into the circumstances. Officers from the Central East Command Unit are leading an investigation.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call 101 ref CAD 1150/12 January.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the charity Crimestoppers and is independent of the police.

- If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.