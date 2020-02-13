Man who carried out violent burglary on Isle of Dogs sex worker sentenced

Solomon Abdul was found guilty of two charges of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and causing actual bodily harm. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man who threatened sex workers and stole cash from them has been jailed.

Solomon Abdul, 23, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 12 after he was found guilty of two charges of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for nine years and two months, and must serve a minimum of six years and four months in jail before he is eligible for parole.

The court heard Abdul, of Wells Close, south Croydon, had used an escalating level of violence in the two offences.

The first offence took place on April 17 when an appointment was made to meet a sex worker at her address in the Isle of Dogs.

Once inside her flat, he pushed past her and looked around. When he was satisfied that no one else was inside the flat, he opened the front door and let another man in.

The pair held the woman hostage at knifepoint. Abdul began to search through her bag and the second man began waving the knife around in front of her face.

When they found she did not have many takings they became even more aggressive. The two men finally left and she reported the incident to police a few days later when the victim heard online from other sex workers that they had been the victim of a similar crime.

The second offence took place on May 17 at a hotel in Farnborough after Abdul had arranged to meet an escort.

Abdul again let another man into the hotel. On this occasion, Abdul was identified as the one brandishing the knife and the victim was ordered onto the bed.

The second man held her down by her legs as Abdul held the knife to her throat and demanded to know where the money was.

She refused to tell him and he started slowly cutting into the victim's face with the knife. She was told she would have her heart cut out unless she told them about the money.

The woman fought for her life and ended up being cut across the chest, face and thighs. The two men eventually found her purse containing cash and bank cards and fled.

Detectives from the Met's Central-East Command Unit identified the same telephone number had been used to book the appointments with the sex workers.

A warrant was executed at his home address on 21 May. Territorial Support Group (TSG) officers forced entry into the address, they found Abdul had already snapped a black burner phone in half and was attempting to chew, eat and swallow the sim card from this phone.

Abdul's clothing was also seized and detectives found the identical slider shoes being worn by the man in the CCTV footage from the scene of the second offence.

Detective Constable Michael Beskine, of Central-East Crime Command, said: "Abdul carried out two increasingly violent attacks and it was extremely important that we caught him before he seriously injured, or even killed someone.

"The victims of the violent burglaries were vulnerable women who Abdul had arranged to meet. After establishing they were alone, Abdul then allowed another man to enter the room.

"Abdul displayed a sadistic nature in the way he tortured the last victim. Both victims have been deeply affected by their traumatic experiences. But they have shown extraordinary bravery in reporting these offences and co-operating with the police investigation.

"This case demonstrates the Metropolitan Police will do everything it can to arrest and prosecute the most dangerous criminals and keep them off the streets of London."