Jailed: Man who fractured his wife's skull in 'traumatising' hammer attack launched while she slept in their Isle of Dogs home

Vladislav Ravinskiy has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: MPS Archant

A man who attacked his wife with a hammer as she slept has been jailed for 10 years.

The woman suffered a fractured skull, cuts to her hands and brusing. Picture: MPS The woman suffered a fractured skull, cuts to her hands and brusing. Picture: MPS

Vladislav Ravinskiy rained down blows on his wife's head and body in the living room of their home in Forge Square, Isle of Dogs, at about 6.30am on July 17 last year.

The woman fought Ravinskiy off but he dragged her back inside after she managed to escape the flat where her ordeal continued before she was finally able to get away.

A witness who heard screams and saw the victim run away raised the alarm.

Police officers found the victim's bloodied handprints in the hallway where they arrested the 44-year old on suspicion of GBH.

This hammer was used in the attack. Picture: MPS This hammer was used in the attack. Picture: MPS

The woman, in her 30s and no longer married to Ravinskiy, suffered a fractured skull, cuts to her hands as well as bruising to her head, throat and legs.

A Met spokeswoman said: "She has not fully physically recovered as she is still suffering from the effects of the skull fracture which affects her greatly on a day to day basis."

Det Sgt Tomasz Patzer said: "This was a shocking example of domestic violence with the victim being attacked while she was helpless and asleep.

"Thankfully, the victim was assisted by members of the public who came to her aid."

He said he hoped Ravinskiy's jail sentence has brought his victim closer to moving on from what was "an incredibly traumatising event".

Ravinskiy was found guilty of attempted murder at Southwark Crown Court on January 23 and sentenced at the same court on Friday, March 6.

Judge Christopher Hehir, sentencing, described the circumstances of the offence as "both shocking and tragic".

If you're a victim of domestic abuse or know someone who is, report it to police so action can be taken - call 999 in an emergency, or 101.

Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you would prefer not to give your name.

Alternatively, visit your local police station. A translator can be provided if needed.

Charities and agencies offering support to victims of domestic abuse include Women's Aid Domestic Violence Helpline (0808 2000 247), the National Centre for Domestic Violence (0800 970 2070) and Victim Support (0808 168 9111).