Jailed: Bethnal Green drug dealer who hid cocaine and heroin up his bum

PUBLISHED: 12:04 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 21 July 2020

Wasim Hussain, 21, of Roman Road, Bethnal Green, has been jailed for four and a half years. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A dealer who tried hiding drugs up his bum has been jailed for four and a half years.

Wasim Hussain of Roman Road, Bethnal Green tried to dispose of the hidden stash of suspected crack cocaine and heroin while in his cell following arrest.

Pc Dan Onley said: “Hussain is a drug dealer who tried to conceal his crimes by inserting Class A drugs inside his person. Selling drugs is not glamorous, it’s dangerous and unpleasant.

“It also means you’ll have us looking for you and bringing you to justice,” he added.

The 21-year-old was arrested when officers stopped a vehicle in Basildon on April 27.

Officers noticed Hussain’s hands moving in his pockets and suspected he was trying to hide something.

They carried out a search and found almost £350 in cash in one of his socks as well as a mobile phone and a SIM card.

Hussain was searched again at a police station during which officers grew suspicious that he had concealed items in his person. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

While still in custody, officers found evidence he had tried to dispose of the concealed items while in his cell. They found the suspected crack cocaine and heroin scattered around the room.

Officers found messages on his phone which suggested he was involved in drug dealing.

He was charged and last month at Basildon Crown Court admitted possession with intent to supply.

He was jailed for four and-a-half years at the same court on Wednesday, July 15.

Hussain was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order, which bans him from carrying more than one mobile phone with one SIM card inserted at any one time.

It also bars him from carrying any mobiles not registered in his name or address and having any keys for a vehicle not registered and insured in his name.

He is also banned from mixing with a number of people.

He must also provide his mobile phone IMEI number and SIM card serial number to police on request.

Pc Onley said: “Drugs cause serious harm to our communities, bring violence to our streets, and lead to vulnerable people being exploited.”

