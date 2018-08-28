Appeal after member of staff assaulted at Shadwell DLR station

Shadwell DLR station. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Officers investigating an assault on a staff member at Shadwell DLR station are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident, described as an “altercation between a man and station staff” took place at the bottom of the stairs at around 10.50am on Saturday, December 8.

Police believe there were a number of witnesses and are now encouraging anyone who hasn’t come forward to do so.

If you saw what happened, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 237 of 08/12/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.