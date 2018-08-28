Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Appeal after member of staff assaulted at Shadwell DLR station

PUBLISHED: 16:50 31 January 2019

Shadwell DLR station. Picture: Google Maps

Shadwell DLR station. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Officers investigating an assault on a staff member at Shadwell DLR station are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident, described as an “altercation between a man and station staff” took place at the bottom of the stairs at around 10.50am on Saturday, December 8.

Police believe there were a number of witnesses and are now encouraging anyone who hasn’t come forward to do so.

If you saw what happened, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 237 of 08/12/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Okolie to defend WBA strap against Miller

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBA continental cruiserweight title on Saturday (pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Floating bins to collect rubbish in St Katharine Docks

One of the seabins at St Katharine Docks. Picture: Lucy Young/St Katharine Docks

Appeal after member of staff assaulted at Shadwell DLR station

Shadwell DLR station. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists