Broadway Market shooting: ‘Break wall of silence’ appeal after woman, 32, is left wounded in street

Police swoop on scene at London Fields, top end of Broadway Market, where woman was shot Sunday night. Picture: @999London @999London

A 32-year-old woman shot in the street in Broadway Market near London Fields on Sunday night is still in a critical condition after three days, with her family at her hospital bedside.

Woman shot in Broadway Market is in serious condition in hospital. Picture: Met Police Woman shot in Broadway Market is in serious condition in hospital. Picture: Met Police

She was an innocent bystander when a gun was fired during a conflict involving a group filming a music video in the market on Sunday night, November 22, it has emerged.

Police officers arriving at the scene just before 9pm kept her alive by resuscitation before ambulance arrived.

Detectives from the Met’s Trident specialist crime unit are appealing for witnesses to “break the wall of silence” after those involved in the fracas fled the scene and left the woman on the pavement badly wounded from the gunshot.

“The woman was an innocent bystander,” Det Insp Matt Webb from Trident Command said. “She was left seriously injured in the street.

Spot where 32-year-old woman passer-by was shot and left injured in Broadway Market. Picture: Google Spot where 32-year-old woman passer-by was shot and left injured in Broadway Market. Picture: Google

“Someone knows who did this. I urge them not to help violent criminals by remaining silent.”

Members of the public came to her aid and police officers gave resuscitation and first aid before she was rushed to hospital.

“Our investigation into this terrible crime continues,” Det Insp Webb added. “We’ve spoken to people and been contacted by others who have been disgusted by this horrific incident.

“I want to reassure them that we’ll stop at nothing to find those persons who left this woman so seriously injured.”

Police believe 10 people were in Broadway Market about 10 minutes before the shooting who were being filmed for a music video “with professional looking camera equipment”.

But they got into conflict with another group arriving in the market. A gun was fired which hit the woman and both groups fled the scene leaving her badly wounded in the street.

Anyone who saw the shooting just before 9pm in Broadway Market or has information about the filming that was going on, or has video or images, is being urged by detectives to call the incident room on 020-7230 9737, quoting either Op Halifaxa or CAD 6587/22NOV20, or call 101, tweet @MetCC, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.