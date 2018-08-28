Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street Pic: Google Archant

A murder hunt has been launched after a woman was found dead in her flat in Poplar.

The body of the 50-year-old was discovered by police officers at her home in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, on December 30 following concerns for her welfare.

Her death was initially deemed unexplained but a special post mortem held yesterday showed she died from compression to the neck.

Her next of kin have been informed but she has not yet been formally identified.

Detectives from the Met’s homicide and major crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.