Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

PUBLISHED: 19:28 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:36 06 January 2019

The woman's body was found at an address in East Ferry Road> Pic: Google

A second murder hunt has been launched in Tower Hamlets this year following the discovery of a woman’s body at her home on the Isle of Dogs.

Police made the grim discovery when they were called to an address in East Ferry Road, yesterday evening following concerns about the welfare of the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at a police station in east London.

Detectives say the man and the victim are known to each other.

The victim’s next of kin have not yet been told and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Yesterday police announced they had launched a murder investigation after a post mortem revealed a woman who was found dead in her flat in Poplar had died from compression to the neck.

The 50-year-old’s body was discovered at her address in n Salisbury House, Hobday Street, on December 30 following concerns for her welfare.

Her next of kin have been informed but she has not yet been formally identified.

Detectives from the Met’s homicide and major crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

