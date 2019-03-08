Police appeal after woman is beaten unconscious by man inside Aldgate nightclub

A woman was beaten unconscious by a man who continued to attack her as she lay defenceless on the dancefloor inside a nightclub in Aldgate.

Do you know who this man is? Pic: City of London Police Do you know who this man is? Pic: City of London Police

Detectives investigating the cowardly attack inside the Tunnel Club in Aldgate High Street, have today released images of a man they would like to speak to.

Det Con Robin Norris, from the City of London Police, said: "This was a horrific attack on a young woman who has been left traumatised by the incident.

"The assault took place in a busy club and was undoubtedly witnessed by a number of people.

"We know someone out there will be able to identify the man in the picture we have released today and we would urge them to pick up the phone and speak to us."

The victim, who is in her 20s, was attacked on November 11 last year.

Anyone with any information about the attack or who can name the man in the images should contact police on 0207 601 2999.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.