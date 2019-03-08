Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'The kindest person you could ever wish to know': Dad's tribute to woman killed in crash

PUBLISHED: 15:12 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 06 June 2019

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The father of a "much loved" woman who died after being hit by a car near Crossharbour station has paid tribute to her.

Charlotte Kenning, from the Yorkshire town of Goole, died in hospital a day after sustaining multiple injuries.

The 25-year-old's dad said: "Charlotte was the loveliest, most beautiful and kindest person you could ever wish to know.

"She will be sadly missed and was much loved by everyone who knew her."

Police were called to Limeharbour at around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 25 to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Charlotte, the pedestrian, was treated at the scene before being taken to hopsital, where she died on Sunday, May 26.

The driver of the car, a red Vauxhall Astra, remained at the scene. He was not arrested.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are calling for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 9139/25May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

17th Pals’ Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘The kindest person you could ever wish to know’: Dad’s tribute to woman killed in crash

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Frank Bruno visits Poplar to support project that steers unemployed young people away from trouble

Frank Bruno was in Poplar today to support the sports-themed project. Pic: Simon Winson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists