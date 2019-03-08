'The kindest person you could ever wish to know': Dad's tribute to woman killed in crash

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital.

The father of a "much loved" woman who died after being hit by a car near Crossharbour station has paid tribute to her.

Charlotte Kenning, from the Yorkshire town of Goole, died in hospital a day after sustaining multiple injuries.

The 25-year-old's dad said: "Charlotte was the loveliest, most beautiful and kindest person you could ever wish to know.

"She will be sadly missed and was much loved by everyone who knew her."

Police were called to Limeharbour at around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 25 to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Charlotte, the pedestrian, was treated at the scene before being taken to hopsital, where she died on Sunday, May 26.

The driver of the car, a red Vauxhall Astra, remained at the scene. He was not arrested.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are calling for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 9139/25May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.