Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP BTP

Police are investigating after three women were sexually assualted at Wapping station.

The women were all at the Overground station at around 7am on Sunday, April 14 when they were separately approached by the same man, who touched them inappropriately.

Officers have now released a picture of a man who they believe has information about what happened.

Anyone who recognises him or who witnessed any of the incidents is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 with the reference 137 of April 14.