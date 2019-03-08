Charges dropped against four accused of damaging ambulance in World Cup celebrations

Damage caused to the ambulance vehicle. Picture: @LDN_Ambulance @LDN_Ambulance

Prosecutors have dropped a case against four people accused of damaging an ambulance while celebrating a World Cup victory.

Footage had appeared to show a group climbing on the rapid response ambulance car in the wake of England's 2-0 quarter final win over Sweden on July 7.

The vehicle, which had to be taken out of service, had been parked close to Borough Market where crowds had gathered to watch the match.

James Elton, 27, from West Hampstead, Perry Kangyue Jian, 26, of Prestons Road, Poplar, 21-year-old Larissa Bell, from East Kilbride, Glasgow, and Scott Dennett 25, from Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, had been due to stand trial at Inner London Crown Court next month.

The four were charged with criminal damage.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed they offered no evidence on the case.