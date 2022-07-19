12-year-old boy stabbed in Poplar

Police were called to St Leonards Road, Poplar to reports of a stabbing - Credit: Google

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Poplar last night.

Police say officers were called to St Leonards Road shortly before 9.40pm on Monday (July 18) to reports of a stabbing.

The boy was found with stab wounds and treated at the scene - near Jollys Green - by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

He was then taken to hospital where his condition is not considered life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A crime scene has been put in place.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."