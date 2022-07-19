News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

12-year-old boy stabbed in Poplar

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:52 AM July 19, 2022
Updated: 9:01 AM July 19, 2022
Police were called to St Leonards Road, Poplar to reports of a stabbing

Police were called to St Leonards Road, Poplar to reports of a stabbing - Credit: Google

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Poplar last night.

Police say officers were called to St Leonards Road shortly before 9.40pm on Monday (July 18) to reports of a stabbing.

The boy was found with stab wounds and treated at the scene - near Jollys Green - by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

He was then taken to hospital where his condition is not considered life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A crime scene has been put in place.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

London Live News
Knife Crime
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Whitechapel pub named after Royal London Hospital

London Live News

Revealed: What's in a London pub name

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
James Sinclair, 31, of Poplar, stabbed 40-year-old Shadika Patel in the chest

London Live News

Jailed: Man stabbed woman to death and tried to murder another the next day

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A group of people thought to be migrants are rescued off the coast of Folkestone, Kent

London Live News

Arrest of 'Ilford kingpin' sparked ‘biggest ever' Channel crossings...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon