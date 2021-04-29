News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Isle of Dogs

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:24 PM April 29, 2021    Updated: 4:49 PM April 29, 2021
Isle of Dogs stabbing

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed this morning - April 29 - in Parsonage Street, Isle of Dogs. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

A teenager remains in custody after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed on the Isle of Dogs this morning. 

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.50am today (Thursday, April 29) to reports of a stabbing on Parsonage Street.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a 13-year-old boy was suffering from stab injuries.

Isle of Dogs stabbing

A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. - Credit: David Nathan/999London

He has been taken to an east London hospital and the emergency services are awaiting an update on his condition.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1321/29Apr.

Isle of Dogs stabbing

The area remains cordoned off as police enquiries continue. - Credit: David Nathan/999London


