14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences

Published: 1:57 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM October 14, 2021

Police have charged 14 men from across east London with alleged offences relating to drugs supply. - Credit: Met Police

Fourteen men have been charged with alleged offences relating to drug dealing and money laundering following raids in Tower Hamlets.

All 14 have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 14).

They include 11 men from Tower Hamlets, one from Dagenham and one from Manor Park.

The charges follow raids carried out by the Met's Central East command.

Another five men who were arrested have been released under investigation.

The men who have been charged are as follows:

