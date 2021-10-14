14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
Published: 1:57 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM October 14, 2021
Fourteen men have been charged with alleged offences relating to drug dealing and money laundering following raids in Tower Hamlets.
All 14 have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 14).
They include 11 men from Tower Hamlets, one from Dagenham and one from Manor Park.
The charges follow raids carried out by the Met's Central East command.
Another five men who were arrested have been released under investigation.
The men who have been charged are as follows:
- Mohammed Abdul Taher, 26, of Arrow Road, Bromley-by-Bow, was charged with suspicion of possessing criminal property and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.
- Abdullahi Al-Huda, 20, of Poplar High Street, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
- Shah Mizanur Rahman, 32, of Longbridge Road, Dagenham, was charged with possession of criminal property.
- Mohammed Imran Ali, 26, of Bromley High Street, Bromley-by-Bow, was charged with two counts of possession of criminal property and two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine.
- Mohammed Jakir Hussain, 27, of Commercial Road, Whitechapel, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and criminal property.
- Naim Sami, 23, of Bow Road, Bow, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.
- Mohid Ali, 26, of Bentworth Street, Bow, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.
- Mohammed Hamza, 24, of Edgar Road, Bromley-by-Bow, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.
- Muhammed Minahur Rahman, 26, of Truman Walk, Bow, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
- Jahedul Islam, 27, of Nine Acres Close, Manor Park, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.
- Bilal Sadaan el allali, 33, of Burton Road, Debden, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
- Sameer Haroon, 26, of Blashill Court, Poplar, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.
- Ali Akbar Hussain, 35, of Ben Jonson Road, Mile End, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.
- Hussain Ahmed, 42, of Avis Square, Stepney Green, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.
