Teen, 17, shot in Bow and rushed to hospital

A 17-year-old was shot in Bow after a reported "disturbance" allegedly involving 10 young people.

At about 11pm yesterday (October 9), the Met Police went to St Stephen’s Road to investigate reports that a group of youths were causing a "disturbance".

A teenage boy was found with gunshot injuries and taken to hospital - where he was assessed as not in a life-threatening condition.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

This comes after a separate incident in which officers say they found a machete on Barry Blandford Way on Thursday (September 29).

Officers were called at about 4.30pm, Scotland Yard said, and three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

They were later released with no further action.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The reference for the September 29 incident is 4726/29SEP and the October 9 is 7508/09Oct.



