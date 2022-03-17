Abdul Nadher Kayum, 19, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of sexual assault, five counts of indecent exposure and one count of outraging public decency - Credit: Met Police

A sexual predator has avoided immediate jail time after pleading guilty to a series of "vile" offences targeting lone women.

Abdul Nadher Kayum committed the acts in the Bow area over four weeks during 2021, from August 31 to September 28.

On each occasion, 19-year-old Kayum - who wore a mask during all the incidents - cycled up behind a woman before either exposing himself or sexually assaulting her.

He was reported to have masturbated during four of the incidents, either while cycling past the victim or hiding in a door entrance or a dark space, such as a lane.

Kayum also reportedly asked a number of victims to sexually pleasure him for money.

An image of Adbul Kayum on his bike that police released as part of an appear in October 2021 - Credit: Met Police

When the victim ran away, he would follow them for a substantial period of time, police said.

Det Con Janina Parol, from the Met’s Central East basic command unit, said: "Kayum carried out vile sexual offences against women as they unassumingly went about their day-to-day business.

"He targeted lone women and instilled unnecessary fear in a community for a number of weeks.

"The Met is absolutely committed to bringing justice to victims of sexual assault, and to making women and girls feel safe in London.

"Our teams stop at nothing to investigate reports of sexual offences and to provide support to victims."

Police appealed to the public for information last October and Kayum came forward shortly after that and was charged.

On December 10, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault, five counts of indecent exposure and one count of outraging public decency.

Kayum was handed an 18-month jail term - suspended for two years - at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 16).

The defendant was further issued with a sexual harm prevention order for five years, which prohibits him from approaching or communicating by words or gesture with any lone female in any street, footway or green space.

Kayum, of no fixed address, was also placed on the sexual offences register for 10 years.