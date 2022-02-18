News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man 'tried to rip off woman's headscarf' in Poplar DLR hate crime

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:04 PM February 18, 2022
Police want to speak with this man as part of an investigation into an alleged hate crime on the DLR at Poplar

Police believe this man may have information which could assist their investigation into an alleged hate crime on the DLR at Poplar - Credit: BTP

Do you recognise this man? 

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to an alleged hate crime on board a DLR train as it approached Poplar station.

The victim was standing by the train's doors just after 9pm on Thursday, January 20, when she was reportedly approached by a man who made racial slurs about her headscarf, according to police.

A short while later, he allegedly grabbed her headscarf and tried to pull it off before ripping her rucksack off her back, causing its strap to tear.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man who officers believe may have information which could assist their investigation. 

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 538 of 20/01/22. 

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

