Boy, 15, chased and stabbed on Isle of Dogs

Published: 8:11 AM May 20, 2021

The boy was chased through St John's Park and stabbed at the junction of Manchester Road and Plevna Street on the Isle of Dogs. - Credit: Google

Police are hunting two suspects after a 15-year-old boy was chased and stabbed on the Isle of Dogs.

The Met says the teenager was chased through St John’s Park and ran out on to Plevna Street, before falling and being stabbed at the junction of Manchester Road about 10.25pm on Tuesday, May 18.

Two suspects - who were on a white moped, believed to be a Honda - were seen heading north in Manchester Road.

Police were flagged down by a member of the public while another gave first aid, before the officers took over.

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has any information to come forward.

Detective Constable Kate Osborne, of Central East BCU, based at Stoke Newington Police Station, said: “The driver was wearing a black helmet, black jacket, light grey tracksuit trousers, and distinctive black and white footwear.

“The passenger was in all dark clothing with a black helmet.

"No piece of information is insignificant or too small. Do you know anyone in your area that carries a knife, or where a weapon has been hidden?

“Whether the information is something you’ve heard first-hand or hearsay, your call could help build a picture and form the last piece of the puzzle."

Contact police on 101, quoting reference number CAD 8038/18MAY21, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.