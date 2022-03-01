Off-duty policeman 'knocked out' in Liverpool Street Station assault
- Credit: Network Rail
An off-duty officer was knocked unconscious at Liverpool Street Station after challenging a man who was smoking inside, police say.
It was reported that the officer noticed a man smoking at the bottom of the escalators at 12.30am on Friday, December 10.
He challenged the smoker, who then followed him closely up the escalator along with another man.
The officer then woke up on the floor and was bleeding, with no recollection of what had happened.
The first man is described as white, aged in his 20s, around 6ft tall and of medium build, with short brown hair and a stubble.
He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans at the time.
The other man - described as white, in his 20s and of medium build, with short brown hair - was wearing a navy puffer jacket and dark jeans.
Most Read
- 1 Jailed: East London offenders locked up in February
- 2 Mice and rat poo found in Whitechapel grocery shop
- 3 Watch: Seal spotted in River Thames
- 4 Jailed: Group responsible for kidnap of Bethnal Green man
- 5 Shadwell stabbing: Man slashed in face, abdomen near DLR station
- 6 Jailed: Two drug dealers murdered former boss in East End turf war
- 7 Off-duty policeman 'knocked out' in Liverpool Street Station assault
- 8 Man charged after alleged Brick Lane attack
- 9 'Work from home if you can': Tube strikes warning for travellers
- 10 Homophobic hate crime rates in Tower Hamlets among highest in London
British Transport Police (BTP) want to speak to anyone who may have seen incident or has information that may assist their investigation.
Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and provide reference: 37 of 10/12/21.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.