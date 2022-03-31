News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Mother racially abused in front of her children on train

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:41 PM March 31, 2022
Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: British Transport Police

A mother was racially abused in front of her children on a train, police say.

British Transport Police (BTP) are looking for a man following the alleged racially aggravated public order offence on a service travelling from Liverpool Street Station.

The woman was reportedly on the train with her children shortly after 6pm on December 4 when a man began to make derogatory racial comments towards her.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, providing reference number 154 of 06/12/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

