East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Man reportedly 'chased by moped rider with large knife' in Poplar

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:40 PM August 2, 2022
Police were called to Poplar High Street shortly after 7pm on Monday

Police were called to Poplar High Street shortly after 7pm on Monday - Credit: Google

A man was reported to have been chased by a moped rider armed with a large knife in Poplar last night.

Police were called to Poplar High Street at 7.08pm on Monday (August 1), but officers found no trace of a victim or suspect when they arrived.

A spokesperson for the Met said they searched the surrounding areas and also found no evidence that anyone had suffered injuries.

Officers continue to investigate the reports and ask anyone who saw the incident but has not yet spoken with police to call 101, quoting 6296/1AUG.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
East London News

