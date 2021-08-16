Appeal after sexual assault on Central line

Published: 11:25 AM August 16, 2021

If you recognise this man, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 422 of 14/08/21. - Credit: BTP

British Transport Police have launched an appeal for information after a sexual assault onboard a Central line Tube train.

The assault occurred between Liverpool Street and Mile End stations about 5.55pm on Friday, August 13.

Officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 422 of 14/08/21.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.