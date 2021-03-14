Appeal for dashcam footage following stabbing in Stepney churchyard
- Credit: Met Police
Police are appealing for drivers with dashcam footage, to contact them after a teenager was stabbed by three men in a Stepney churchyard last week.
The 18-year-old was attacked at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 9 in St Dunstan’s and All Saints Church Yard in Stepney High Street.
The three had walked along Stepney Green into Stepney High Street before entering the church yard. They then fled the same way after the attack.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to multiple stab wounds – he remains there in a stable condition.
There have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing.
Det Con Michael Beskine of the Central East CID said: “A young man was repeatedly stabbed and almost lost his life. I am now directly appealing to the public for your help to solve this crime and take these violent and dangerous males off the streets of London.
“If you drove on Stepney Green or any of the surrounding streets between 19:30 and 20:00hrs on Tuesday, March 9, please check your dash cam footage for these three individuals and if you see anything on your footage which you think may help the investigation, contact me straight away on Michael.Beskine@Met.Police.Uk.
"Any piece of information could be vital, sometimes one call can make all the difference so please, if you’re in any doubt at all, get in touch.”
You may also want to watch:
You can also call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD6719/9March. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
