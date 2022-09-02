Police make arrest after woman found with puncture wound in Whitechapel

A woman was found with a puncture wound after an alleged fight in Whitechapel.

Police were called shortly before 8.45am today (September 2) to Whitechapel Road following reports of a fight between two women.

Officers attended and found a woman with a puncture wound to her cheek.

Police said she was taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.