Police make arrest after woman found with puncture wound in Whitechapel

Michael Cox

Published: 8:56 PM September 2, 2022
Police arrested a woman in Whitechapel Road - Credit: PA

A woman was found with a puncture wound after an alleged fight in Whitechapel.

Police were called shortly before 8.45am today (September 2) to Whitechapel Road following reports of a fight between two women.

Officers attended and found a woman with a puncture wound to her cheek.

Police said she was taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

