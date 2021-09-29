Four arrested after car chased by police 'hits pedestrian' in Poplar

Published: 2:31 PM September 29, 2021

Four people have been arrested after a car being chased by the police hit a pedestrian in Poplar.

Officers in an unmarked vehicle said they spotted a black Fiesta, which had been reported stolen, in East India Dock Road at 4.57pm on Tuesday (September 28).

They said they signalled for the Fiesta to stop but it sped off.

A police chase ensued, they said, before the car allegedly struck a pedestrian at the junction of Cotton Street and Poplar High Street.

The car was eventually brought to a stop by the police vehicle.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

They remain in custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene."