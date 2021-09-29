News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Four arrested after car chased by police 'hits pedestrian' in Poplar

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 2:31 PM September 29, 2021   
poplar high street junction

The car allegedly struck a pedestrian at the junction of Cotton Street and Poplar High Street. - Credit: Google

Four people have been arrested after a car being chased by the police hit a pedestrian in Poplar.

Officers in an unmarked vehicle said they spotted a black Fiesta, which had been reported stolen, in East India Dock Road at 4.57pm on Tuesday (September 28).

They said they signalled for the Fiesta to stop but it sped off.

A police chase ensued, they said, before the car allegedly struck a pedestrian at the junction of Cotton Street and Poplar High Street.

The car was eventually brought to a stop by the police vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

They remain in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
  2. 2 Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Isle of Dogs flat fire
  3. 3 Leyton Orient without Tom James for trip to Port Vale
  1. 4 'A much-needed community hub': New health centre opens in Aldgate
  2. 5 Police officer sacked after criminal conviction
  3. 6 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
  4. 7 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  5. 8 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
  6. 9 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
  7. 10 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene."

Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Photograph of a crime scene police line.

Knife Crime

Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
One of the guns and some live ammo found in the armed raid

Gun crime

Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid

Mike Brooke

person
Where stabbing took place in Shadwell

Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell

Mike Brooke

person
Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens... scene of vicious stabbing  

Metropolitan Police

Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing

Daniel Gayne

person