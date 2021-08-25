Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green

Published: 1:11 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 2:13 PM August 25, 2021

Three men arrested after an alleged shooting incident in Bethnal Green - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating an alleged "attempted murder” after shots were said to have been aimed at a house in Bethnal Green have arrested three men.

Police were called at 2am on July 14 after a gun was reportedly fired three times at the terraced property in Cyprus Street, near York Hall, but no one was injured.

Cyprus Street in Bethnal Green... where three shots are reported to have rung out - Credit: Google

Police are still looking for the gun six weeks later after an investigation was launched by Scotland Yard’s specialist crime command.

Detectives from the Met’s Trident command arrested three men today (August 25) at addresses in Poplar and Whitechapel.

All three are in custody at east London police stations.

Police are making a public appeal to help trace the weapon and take it off the streets.

“The fact that this incident didn’t have fatal consequences was pure luck,” Det Insp Matt Webb said.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has information despite three arrests.

“Any information could help remove a lethal weapon from the streets. If you have information, make the call.”

Two of the men, aged 44 and 31, were arrested in Poplar on suspicion of attempted murder.

A third man, aged 24, was arrested in Whitechapel on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 561/14JUL21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.