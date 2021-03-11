Published: 3:30 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 6:05 PM March 11, 2021

A stark warning has been issued by east London’s police commander after eight people were arrested in dawn raids following a shooting incident in the street.

Cmdr Marcus Barnett... pursuing those who "brazenly commit violent offences". - Credit: Mike Brooke

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett is warning that police will “relentlessly pursue those who so brazenly commit offences” that put the public in danger.

It comes after raids at eight addresses across east London today (March 11) when six men and two women, all aged between 18 and 22, were arrested in what Scotland Yard says was “suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder”.

The arrests follow an incident on January 31 when shots were fired in Pownall Road in Haggerston, next to the Regent’s Canal. No injuries were reported.

Pownell Road by the Regent's Canal... scene of a shooting incident on January 29 - Credit: Google

Commander Barnett, whose Central East Command covers Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, said: “Discharging a firearm in public and targeting others in the street is an incredibly reckless act. Thankfully no one was hurt, but that could have been a different story and we could easily be investigating a murder.”

The arrests with seven people still being held in custody follows investigations into gang warfare running since November.

Cmdr Barnett added: “We are determined to reduce violent crime and will relentlessly pursue those who so brazenly commit offences.”

Specialist firearms officers backed police with arrest warrants during the latest raids at the eight addresses in Hackney, Leyton and Barkingside. Weapons such as zombie knives and drugs were seized, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Det St Andy Rice, who led the operation, said: “Conspiracy to commit murder is a serious offence. Taking firearms off the streets remains our aim to reduce violence.”

Gang shooting in Westgate Street in November that left a woman passer-by fighting for her life. - Credit: @999London

The shooting incident on January 29 follows a similar armed clash in Westgate Street, off Broadway Market, in November when a woman passer-by was caught in the crossfire of a gang fight reported in the East London Advertiser and left fighting for her life. This led to a police appeal for witnesses to break what detectives described was a “wall of silence”.

Police are not saying if the incidents are linked. Detectives from the Met’s Central East Gangs Task Force are appealing for information or for witnesses to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7551/31JAN21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.