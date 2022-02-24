Eleven people have been jailed for their roles in the kidnap and false imprisonment of a man from Bethnal Green; the remaining two were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (February 24) - Credit: PA Archive Press/Association Images

A group of people have been jailed for more than 65 years in total for their role in the kidnap and false imprisonment of a man from Bethnal Green.

Ten men and one woman - including eight from Tower Hamlets - have been sentenced over the past two months, with the final two jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (Thursday, February 24).

A man in his 20s was kidnapped somewhere between Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29, 2020, before eventually escaping from a hotel in Nottingham.

Five defendants who were charged with kidnap and false imprisonment denied the offences: Mohammed Jahidul Rahman, 24, of Lawrence Avenue in Sawbridgeworth; Abdur Rahat, 25, of Pulteney Close in Bow; Yusef Miah, 35, of Beckwith House in Bethnal Green; Hiron Miah, 26, of Eversley House in Bethnal Green and Fahim Ahmed, 23, of Lark Row in Bethnal Green.

The first four defendants were convicted on July 30, 2021, following a two-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Abdur Rahat - Credit: Met Police

Yusef Miah - Credit: Met Police

Ahmed was convicted on October 5, 2021, after a one week trial at the same court.

Rahman and Rahat were both sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for kidnap and false imprisonment, while Yusef Miah was jailed for six years for the same offences.

Hiron Miah was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for kidnap, false imprisonment, perverting the court of justice in relation to witness intimidation of the victim and three counts of possession of Class A and B drugs.

Hiron Miah - Credit: Met Police

Ahmed was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for kidnap and false imprisonment.

Fahim Ahmed - Credit: Met Police

Six defendants - four from Tower Hamlets - pleaded guilty at earlier hearings at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Fatah Al-Hussain 27, of Harmony Buildings in Tower Hamlets, was jailed for seven years and two months for kidnap and false imprisonment.

Fatah Al Hussain - Credit: Met Police

Mohammed Sadek Miah, 24, of Eversley House in Bethnal Green, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for false imprisonment.

Mohammed Sadek Miah - Credit: Met Police

Dildar Kibria, 29, of Houblon Apartments in Tower Hamlets, was jailed for four years and nine months for false imprisonment.

Dildar Kibria - Credit: Met Police

Fahima Aktar, 25, of Culpin House in Bethnal Green, received an 18-month suspended sentence for false imprisonment.

Fahima Aktar - Credit: Met Police

Suhayl Hussain, of Nottingham, was jailed for five years and four months for false imprisonment.

Mohammed Nahidur Rahman, 26, of Sawbridgeworth, was sentenced to seven years and two months’ imprisonment for kidnap and false imprisonment.

The court heard how the victim arranged to meet Yusef Miah on the day of the kidnap in relation to money he had been holding on behalf of a third party.

He drove to Barnet Grove in Bethnal Green on February 28, parking at the roadside at around 5pm to meet him.

Upon arriving at the meeting point, the victim was approached by Ahmed who he had known for many years.

Ahmed reached inside the car and grabbed the ignition key, before beckoning over a group of males who started to punch the windows and try to open the doors.

They finally managed to get into the car and the victim was knocked unconscious shortly after.

The next thing he remembered was being walked towards a minicab before being driven to Victoria Park in Bethnal Green and assaulted by Al-Hussain. He was also threatened with a knife by Rahat.

He was then driven to Buckhurst Street with Hiron Miah, Rahat and Mohammed Jahidul Rahman.

Kibria facilitated access to an address and the victim was taken inside, while being held in a headlock by Rahman.

They were later joined by Mohammed Nahidur Rahman, Al-Hussain and Mohammed Sadek Miah.

The victim was made to sit on the floor before being assaulted by Mohammed Jahidul Rahman and kicked in the head by Mohammed Nahidur Rahman.

Hiron Miah then arranged for the group to be taken to Hussain’s home in Nottingham.

During this car journey, he told the victim to call his mum and tell her he would not be released until she paid £200,000.

His father answered and the victim relayed the demand, before Hiron grabbed the phone from him and repeated the demand for cash.

The victim was then taken to a hotel in Nottingham by Mohammed Sadek Miah and Hussian, making his escape whilst his captors slept.

He immediately reported what had happened and police were called.